TELUS Co. (TU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. TELUS posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TU opened at $37.03 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,391,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,512,000 after buying an additional 251,243 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.9% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,895,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,215,000 after buying an additional 237,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,357,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after buying an additional 372,938 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

