Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on September 19th

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.353 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Telefonica Brasil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.70%. analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

