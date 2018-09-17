Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $8.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 96.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

