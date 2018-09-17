Teleflex (TFX) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.96. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.56.

TFX stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,443,848.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,524 shares of company stock worth $17,827,593 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

