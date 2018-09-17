Telecom Italia (TI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

TI stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Italia by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,690 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

