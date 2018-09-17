Target (TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Target has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. analysts predict that Target will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Target by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.