TAL Education Group (TAL) Position Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its holdings in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.12% of TAL Education Group worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

TAL opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.45 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

