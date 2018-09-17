TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.89.

TTWO stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $138.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $3,525,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Viera purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,178. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,925,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 18.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $136,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

