Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,954,000 after purchasing an additional 320,062 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,838,000 after purchasing an additional 242,560 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,803,000 after purchasing an additional 930,897 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

