Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will post sales of $827.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.38 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $810.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 700.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

TLRD stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. 1,905,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $535,217.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 94.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

