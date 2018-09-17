T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.05.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 637.62% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 307.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 890,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 651,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 679,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

