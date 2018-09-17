Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,450,000 after buying an additional 731,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,906,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,899,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

SNPS opened at $102.72 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $367,576.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,177 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

