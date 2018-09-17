Synergy (SNRG) Price Hits $0.0802 on Major Exchanges

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Synergy has a market capitalization of $319,287.00 and $0.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synergy has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.03007620 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008653 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000579 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004190 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,983,442 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.