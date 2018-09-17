Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Synaptics worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $933,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,619 shares of company stock worth $12,412,681 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.