Swiss National Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,513,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 910,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $186,940.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.