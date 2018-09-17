Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoPro by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,288.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRO. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

