Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Epizyme worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 82.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

