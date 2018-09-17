Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutherland Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLD opened at $16.95 on Monday. Sutherland Asset Management has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sutherland Asset Management had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. sell-side analysts predict that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sutherland Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sutherland Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Sutherland Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

