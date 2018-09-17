Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $18.80 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.37.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $87,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.