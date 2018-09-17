SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Netflix (NFLX) a $410.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $410.00 target price by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Netflix stock opened at $364.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix has a 52-week low of $176.55 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,229 shares of company stock valued at $148,570,729. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

