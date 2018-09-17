Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1,030.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 99.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.73 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

