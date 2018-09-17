Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 12.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $170.50 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

