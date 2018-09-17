Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Holdings Boosted by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strayer Education were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strayer Education by 10,199.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 822,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,400 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strayer Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strayer Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,475,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strayer Education by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strayer Education alerts:

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,662.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $4,087,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,993,330. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine lowered Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strayer Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on Strayer Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strayer Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of STRA opened at $138.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Strayer Education Inc has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $138.97.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. analysts anticipate that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strayer Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strayer Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.