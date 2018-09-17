Stratasys (SSYS) & Xerox (XRX) Head to Head Comparison

Stratasys (NYSE: XRX) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xerox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stratasys and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -5.57% 0.78% 0.64% Xerox 1.22% 16.63% 5.59%

Risk and Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and Xerox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $668.36 million 1.82 -$38.27 million $0.13 173.85 Xerox $10.27 billion 0.70 $195.00 million $3.48 8.07

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys. Xerox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stratasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xerox pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stratasys does not pay a dividend. Xerox pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xerox has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stratasys and Xerox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 1 7 4 0 2.25 Xerox 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stratasys presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Xerox has a consensus price target of $37.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Xerox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xerox is more favorable than Stratasys.

Summary

Xerox beats Stratasys on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations; and downloadable and cloud-based professional 3D printing workflow software, as well as suites of software with various 3D printing systems. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community, a resource of CAD models for mechanical engineers and designers. The company's products and services are primarily used in automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, jewelry, and education markets. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome and color printers, and multifunction printers; copiers, digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and commercial printers; inkjet presses; and FreeFlow portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration of print jobs processing. In addition, it sells paper products, wide-format systems, and global imaging systems network integration solutions. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

