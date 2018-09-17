Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,861,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 78,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $100,011.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 878 shares of company stock worth $33,983. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $866.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

