Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0969

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market cap of $789,859.00 and $1,182.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.03003250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00582282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028461 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021200 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033006 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00899179 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 8,154,029 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.