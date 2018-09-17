STEX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One STEX token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00016368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. STEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00279571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00153174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.06333073 BTC.

About STEX

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico . STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STEX

STEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

