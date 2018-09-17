Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 106,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,979,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $16.62 on Monday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $459.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

