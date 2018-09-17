Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,936,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,893,000 after buying an additional 166,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UGI by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UGI by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,310,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 168,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in UGI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 836,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

UGI stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $55.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

