Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,589 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,917,000 after acquiring an additional 915,131 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $26,352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

