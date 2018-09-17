State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in State Street were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in State Street by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 17.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 20.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

