Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 374,706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

