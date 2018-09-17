Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

Shares of SWK opened at $148.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

