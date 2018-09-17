Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned 0.12% of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of BMV:SPTM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

