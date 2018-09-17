SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Bought by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $261.89 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $221.91 and a 12 month high of $265.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

