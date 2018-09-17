Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $109,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

