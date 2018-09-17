Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. 13,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

