South Street Advisors LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. The Ultimate Software Group accounts for about 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,322,000 after acquiring an additional 241,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,225,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,644,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,309,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after buying an additional 225,072 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.30.

ULTI opened at $330.73 on Monday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $332.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 408.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

