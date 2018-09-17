SounDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $277.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00076589 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010399 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000422 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

