Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,493,791.36 in Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,493,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 2.24. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.