Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

SUNS stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.56. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. equities research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,056 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

