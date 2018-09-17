SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.09. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.64%. analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Yoder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Beaumont Wicks purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $253,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

