Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,751 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $245,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.