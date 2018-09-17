Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,167,000 after buying an additional 4,249,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,695,000 after buying an additional 4,200,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,900,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 365,343 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 11,697,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after buying an additional 501,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,358,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 218,455 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,315,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

SIRI stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

