Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in 3M by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.2% during the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in 3M by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.97.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

