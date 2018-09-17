Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in ASE TECY HLDG C/S (ASX)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ASE TECY HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ASE TECY HLDG C/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE TECY HLDG C/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE TECY HLDG C/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ASE TECY HLDG C/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE TECY HLDG C/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASX opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASE TECY HLDG C/S has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

ASE TECY HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. ASE TECY HLDG C/S had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.50%.

About ASE TECY HLDG C/S

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The firm develops and offers turnkey solutions for the front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well IC packaging, materials and electronic manufactures services.

