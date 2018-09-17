Signaturefd LLC Invests $106,000 in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $26,654,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $45,888,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 220,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

