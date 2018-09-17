Signature Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,732 Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.07.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $270.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $273.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

