Signature Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in S&P Global by 209.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 20,684.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $213.95 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

