SIG plc (SHI) Receives GBX 157.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.14 ($2.05).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHI shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 174 ($2.27) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON SHI traded down GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125.93 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 679,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.41).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

